Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits.

This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin Taylor, says Backpack SOS is open to any family in need.

“It’s a great day because kids get to pick out their backpacks and they’re very excited,” Taylor said. “Moms are very relieved to be able to get the backpacks and school supplies and our volunteers are really excited, so it’s a big day for us.”

Backpack SOS runs from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. This is the 16th year for the back-to-school program at Silver Creek Church.

