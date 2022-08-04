Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday

Dozens of divers and volunteers will go to Mattson Lower Harbor Park to get tires and other junk out of Lake Superior
This Saturday is the 4th annual Underwater Cleanup. Divers from the U.P. and Midwest, as well...
Divers from the U.P. and Midwest, as well as dozens of volunteers, will be in Marquette on Saturday to pick up tires and other junk from Lake Superior.
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday.

For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.

The main idea for this endeavor is to protect the environment for swimmers, fish and wildlife.

“I want to leave the place a lot better than the way I found it when I started diving 30 years ago,” said Club President Don Fassbender. “We can all pitch in and do our best to improve the environment, but it takes a great effort like this to make a marked improvement.”

The divers will start going into the water at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will end at noon. Volunteers are asked to arrive an hour early to help set up displays.

If you’d like to get involved you can reach out to the club on Facebook.

