Portion of 18th Ave is closed in Menominee Township, police say avoid area

A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive in Menominee Township.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies are on the scene of an incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area. Menominee City PD, Michigan State Police, Marinette County SO, and Matinette PD are on scene assisting.

