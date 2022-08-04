Portion of 18th Ave is closed in Menominee Township, police say avoid area

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive in Menominee Township.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies are on the scene of an incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area. Menominee City PD, Michigan State Police, Marinette County SO, and Matinette PD are on scene assisting.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies on scene at an incident in Menominee Township. A portion of... Posted by Menominee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.