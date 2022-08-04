NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU.

NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers.

“It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing, criminal justice, social work, even athletic training, and sports science,” Bur said.

Bur said the 20-credit program will cover everything from the psychology of using substances to social and physical aspects.

“It’s very well rounded and I think substance use is very prevalent in the region as identified in the Upper Peninsula community health assessment that was recently released,” Bur said.

Bur said Great Lakes Recovery Centers asked the university to offer the minor.

“Oftentimes what we find in the Upper Peninsula is that access to a workforce that is well-trained and well-versed is difficult,” GLRC CEO Greg Toutant said.

Students who successfully complete the program will meet all of the educational requirements to apply for a certified alcohol and drug counselor credential.

“It makes both the job placement after graduation, as well as alignment with certification much more easily done,” Toutant said.

Bur said the minor is just the beginning of offering substance use-related education in the U.P.

“We are learning more as a society about what does and doesn’t work, and about what additional information we need to know. I think this could be built into a system beyond just being degree-seeking,” Bur said.

The program will be offered this fall and is now available for student sign-up.

