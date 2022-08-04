MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post is searching for a 77-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the Eben Junction area in Alger County.

Troopers responded to a missing person call near the Eben Junction area late Wednesday night after Linda Golden had not been heard from or seen.

Golden is 5′7″ and has brown hair. She suffers from dementia and her vehicle is also missing. Golden drives a gold-colored 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with several rust spots on it. Her car was last seen at her residence in Eben Junction at around 11:00 a.m. on August 3.

If anyone has seen Golden or her 2006 gold-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, contact the Michigan State Police at (906) 475-9922 or dial 911.

