MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.(Michigan State Police (WLUC))
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post is searching for a 77-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the Eben Junction area in Alger County.

Troopers responded to a missing person call near the Eben Junction area late Wednesday night after Linda Golden had not been heard from or seen.

Golden is 5′7″ and has brown hair. She suffers from dementia and her vehicle is also missing. Golden drives a gold-colored 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with several rust spots on it. Her car was last seen at her residence in Eben Junction at around 11:00 a.m. on August 3. 

If anyone has seen Golden or her 2006 gold-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, contact the Michigan State Police at (906) 475-9922 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee

Latest News

MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man wanted for questioning about involvement in Breitung assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
Portion of 18th Ave is closed in Menominee Township, police say avoid area
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.
Ore to Shore addresses sexism allegations regarding prize money after petition asks for changes