Man wanted for questioning about involvement in Breitung assault

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post is seeking a man for questioning about a Breitung Township assault.

Troopers responded to an assault in Breitung Township Tuesday. They are now searching for Lloyd Martin Jarvi, also known as “Marty,” for questioning about the incident.

He is believed to be driving a stolen, silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Michigan license plate of DKF1120.

The MSP asks that anyone who may know where Jarvi or the vehicle is calls 911 or the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122.

