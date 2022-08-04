Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.

Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years.

“My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett said.

A reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Barrett said most of his work starts with a simple idea.

“For example, I had an image of that red river and then I have the motion that goes with it. So I’ll start with that river and then I’ll fill in everything around it to capture that emotion and my vision,” Barrett said.

He plans to start a T-shirt company featuring artistic designs with his brother in the future.

