Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist

Simon Barrett
Simon Barrett(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.

Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years.

“My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett said.

A reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Barrett said most of his work starts with a simple idea.

“For example, I had an image of that red river and then I have the motion that goes with it. So I’ll start with that river and then I’ll fill in everything around it to capture that emotion and my vision,” Barrett said.

He plans to start a T-shirt company featuring artistic designs with his brother in the future.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee

Latest News

Sign outside NMU
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
Sing Happy is the marquee concert of the 2022 Emberlight Festival Season – a rare opportunity...
‘Sing Happy,’ featuring UP native Miles Mykannen, comes to Ironwood Theatre
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man wanted for questioning about involvement in Breitung assault
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County