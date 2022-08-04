Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours.

The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast.

The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water. Their guides are certified by the American Canoe Association and follow the leave no trace principles.

“It’s really amazing just to be able to add another activity we do here,” Marquette Mountain Resort Kayak Operations Manager Drew Stackhouse said. “I think that it’s personally something that Marquette has been lacking, a dedicated touring service. I think that often our shoreline isn’t as highlighted as it should be. Our main goal here is to bring more activities to the area for both locals and tourists alike.”

The tours range from $90 to $120 and they provide shuttles from the resort to the launch site and back.

“Regardless of who you are, whether you are a local or from out of town, we want you to come out and come check out the area because I think it’s a worthwhile experience anyone would enjoy,” Stackhouse said.

Visit their website to book your own kayak tour.

