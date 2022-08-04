Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township

Escanaba Public Safety responds to single-car crash.
Escanaba Public Safety responds to single-car crash.(WSAW)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning.

Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found a car was driven west on Danforth Road and had gone into the ditch on the opposite side of the road. The car continued west in the ditch until it was airborne and flipped over then striking and severing a power pole. The driver was able to exit the car uninjured.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Prosecutors Office and Escanaba City Electric Department.

