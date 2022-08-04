Little Agate holds grand opening at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Agate store held its official grand opening Thursday inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids.

The store owner says she has seen the need in the community and is proud to have a retail space and place to interact with customers.

“Now we have a storefront, it feels really really good,” said Leah Blanchard, owner of Little Agate. “I’ve been thrilled with the community response and the interactions and connections I’ve been able to make with community members, new parents especially, helping them find those resources and I have more time to talk to the customers.”

Little Agate is also having a summer sale where select summer items are 15 percent off through the month.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.