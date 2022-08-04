Kids Cove playground launches new fundraising campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraising continues for the Kids Cove playground in Marquette. A new crowdfunding campaign officially launched Thursday in a partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The Marquette Playgrounds For All group is looking to raise $1.4 million to build an all-inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. With this crowdfunding, the group says they could reach that total.

“With the crowdfunding platform, if we raise $50,000 from good people like you and me, then the MEDC, through their initiative, will match $50,000 and we will be at our goal,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, chair of the Playgrounds for all Committee.

The crowdfunding campaign is on now through September 27.

