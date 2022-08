It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Tia Trudgeon celebrates by whipping up a batch for the Morning News.

Tia makes chocolate chip cookies.

The recipe calls for:

1/2 C GRANULATED SUGAR

3/4 C BROWN SUGAR

1 TSP SALT

1/2 C UNSALTED BUTTER, MELTED

1 EGG

1 TSP VANILLA EXTRACT

1 1/4 C ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR

1/2 TSP BAKING SODA

8 OZ CHOCOLATE.

Whisk sugars and butter together to form a paste. Fold in egg, vanilla, flour, baking soda, and salt. Bake at 350 F for 12-15 minutes.

Tia taste-tests her chocolate chip cookies.

Happy baking!

