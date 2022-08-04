Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain.

Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.

Bassett was a Massachusetts volunteer in the union army who moved to Iron Mountain after the Civil War.

“He and his wife, Catherine Powers, the last name of Powers is well known to a lot of people, she does have ties to the town of Powers,” Huotari said. “Sam and Catherine moved to Iron Mountain around 1880. They first moved to Quinnesec, and then to Iron Mountain.”

The book has been published for one week and has already sold a dozen copies. To purchase a copy, contact Huotari at 906-221-7254 or FourDogBooks@gmail.com

