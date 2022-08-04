Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caleb Anderson was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama.

“As soon as he came into the city they let us know and when he observed all the additional police cars in front of him they affected a traffic stop and he was taken into custody,” said Helena Chief of Police.

The Helena, Alabama Police Department shared this on its Facebook Wednesday. (WLUC)

This was just hours after Green Bay Police named him as a suspect in a homicide uncovered Tuesday. Police sent information to the Michigan State Police, thinking Anderson was possibly back in the U.P. in the victim’s car.

Investigators also connected him to Monday morning’s assault in Gaastra, where an 18-year-old runner was attacked. Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin said Anderson’s criminal history begins in Marquette.

He was charged with assaulting several women near NMU’s campus in 2019. He was never a student at NMU.

“He had a pattern of going out at night and finding a woman who was jogging or just going out for a walk and he would run up and slap her on the rear end. There were six different women he did this to,” Griffin said.

After a plea deal, Anderson was sentenced to a year of probation.

“That was reached after consulting with the victims and looking at the cases themselves. sentencing was up to the court,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the court never suspected Anderson would progress to a crime like homicide. Now suspected of a second homicide and arson in Alabama, Anderson will first face charges in Alabama and Wisconsin before he can be extradited to Michigan for his Iron County assault charge.

“Generally this is where you see possession is 9/10th of the law. Alabama has him and if they have him for a homicide they’re going to hold him until they’re done with that case,” Griffin said.

Police have not identified the victims in the Green Bay or Alabama homicides. This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

