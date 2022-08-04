Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette

By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caleb Anderson was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama.

“As soon as he came into the city they let us know and when he observed all the additional police cars in front of him they affected a traffic stop and he was taken into custody,” said Helena Chief of Police.

The Helena, Alabama Police Department shared this on its Facebook Wednesday.
The Helena, Alabama Police Department shared this on its Facebook Wednesday.(WLUC)

This was just hours after Green Bay Police named him as a suspect in a homicide uncovered Tuesday. Police sent information to the Michigan State Police, thinking Anderson was possibly back in the U.P. in the victim’s car.

Investigators also connected him to Monday morning’s assault in Gaastra, where an 18-year-old runner was attacked. Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin said Anderson’s criminal history begins in Marquette.

He was charged with assaulting several women near NMU’s campus in 2019. He was never a student at NMU.

“He had a pattern of going out at night and finding a woman who was jogging or just going out for a walk and he would run up and slap her on the rear end. There were six different women he did this to,” Griffin said.

After a plea deal, Anderson was sentenced to a year of probation.

“That was reached after consulting with the victims and looking at the cases themselves. sentencing was up to the court,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the court never suspected Anderson would progress to a crime like homicide. Now suspected of a second homicide and arson in Alabama, Anderson will first face charges in Alabama and Wisconsin before he can be extradited to Michigan for his Iron County assault charge.

“Generally this is where you see possession is 9/10th of the law. Alabama has him and if they have him for a homicide they’re going to hold him until they’re done with that case,” Griffin said.

Police have not identified the victims in the Green Bay or Alabama homicides. This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

Latest News

U.P. Engineers and Architect study finds many fair buildings not useable
Gogebic County Fair pushes ahead after setback
More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this...
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
The 108th District for the Michigan House of Representatives picked its Republican nominee this...
Chris Lopez will face Dave Prestin in November: Only one will make 108th State House District
Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU.
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
DNR assists investigation of contaminated soil along Enbridge Line 5 near Ashland, Wis.