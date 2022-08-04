Iron County fair kicks off 130th year

More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend.
Patrons looking at horses in the stables
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River.

“Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The mud bog is a big draw, and the demolition derby is a big draw. We have horse events, we have market sales and the queen contest.”

Nelson says Saturday will be the busiest day.

“We have the kids demo, that draws a big crowd, and then we have the adult demo which also draws a big crowd,” Nelson said.

Sue Passamani has been involved with the iron county fair for more than 30 years. This year she takes on a new position, the fair clown.

“My involvement will be with the kids and the coin scrabble,” Passamani said. “They also have the Friend of the Fair tonight. I am also an exhibitor. I entered 63 entries this year.”

Passamani said the first day is usually quieter than the rest of the fair, but she is impressed by the crowd Thursday.

Seniors also enjoyed a free lunch and music entertainment. Nelson said the fair is important to iron county residents.

“It’s such a positive for people to socialize. As I look around, I constantly find people visiting with people they haven’t seen in a year or longer,” Nelson said.

Nelson hopes the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are behind them.

“Last year was playing catch-up, but hopefully a lot of us get out and about and enjoy the sunshine. It is supposed to be a beautiful weekend,” Nelson said.

The fair continues Friday through Sunday at the Iron County Fairgrounds in Iron River.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

