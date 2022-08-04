Gogebic County Fair pushing ahead after setback

U.P. Engineers and Architect study finds many fair buildings not useable
The fair has been able to move plans around to ensure nothing is canceled and everything will...
The fair has been able to move plans around to ensure nothing is canceled and everything will be on track for the 100th year celebration of the county fair.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Just two weeks before Gogebic County Fair, many buildings on fairgrounds are unfit for use, according to a U.P. Engineers and Architect study.

Fair organizers are now adjusting where some of their participants will be during fair week.

The Gogebic County Board of Commissioners requested the study in 2021 and this June the final report was released.

“The county board knew that there was a fair amount of deferred maintenance out there,” Gogebic County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Lorenson said. “We want to catch up on that and at least identify what that is so that we can address it reasonably in a manner over a few years that won’t break the budget. It ensures that the buildings that the county owns are safe and functional.”

Lorenson says the board commissioned the study to try and get an idea of what work they have to do.

“I’m convinced that the county board is doing the right thing by trying to fix, repair and maintain the facilities they have,” Lorenson said.

The study indicated the grandstand, poultry barn and exposition building are not to be used just two weeks before the fair.

“We’ve had a few setbacks, but we are moving forward with all plans for the fair,” Gogebic County Fair Board Chairman James Byrns said. “I believe that we are going to have a record fair.”

Byrns says he is hopeful the fair will find a path forward.

“The buildings themselves, we will have to look and see what we can do with them if it all possible. If we can fix them or if we have to replace them,” Byrns said. “Then we have to figure out where the money will come from.”

Byrns says the fair has been able to move plans around to ensure nothing is canceled and everything will be on track for the 100th year celebration of the county fair. Visit the fair’s website to view the whole event schedule for fair week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

Latest News

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
DNR assisting investigation of Enbridge Line 5 oil spill near Ashland, Wis.
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
Authorities believe this subject was involved in a July 31, 2022 fire in Kalamazoo.
Lower Michigan man charged with arson of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood
Their guides are certified by the American Canoe Association and follow the leave no trace...
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours