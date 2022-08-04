Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade

Take your chocolate chip cookies up a notch with Upper Michigan Today episode 89
Doozers Cookies on Upper Michigan Today.
Doozers Cookies on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Thursday, August 4.

Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia.

The Morning News ladies bake chocolate chip cookies and Doozers judges.

Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and shares tips for elevated cookies.

Doozers declares which Morning News lady has the tastiest chocolate chip cookie + shows off her own creations.

And finally... Doozers Cookies shares exciting news about the business.

Claire shares when and where you can find Doozers Cookies.

Find Doozers online here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP M-F at 9 a.m.

