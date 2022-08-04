Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
Take your chocolate chip cookies up a notch with Upper Michigan Today episode 89
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.
Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia.
Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and shares tips for elevated cookies.
And finally... Doozers Cookies shares exciting news about the business.
Find Doozers online here.
