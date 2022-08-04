DNR assisting investigation of Enbridge Line 5 oil spill near Ashland, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting with an investigation of soil suspected to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5 south of Ashland.

On Wednesday night, Enbridge reported to the DNR that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation. Enbridge told DNR staff they believe the contamination was from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release.

Enbridge excavated and stockpiled all suspect material. DNR staff have been on-site several times and have not observed any additional petroleum odors or soil staining. Enbridge will be required to submit documentation to the DNR of the actions taken to address the suspected contamination as well as documentation on the volume of soil that was excavated and where it was legally disposed.

Enbridge stated that they did not find an indication of a leak when the pipeline was shut down. They also stated that they slowly increased pressure to attempt to identify a leak and are now currently up to full pressure with no sign of a leak or alarm.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information online as it becomes available via the DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System (BRRTS)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.