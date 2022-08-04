DNR assisting investigation of Enbridge Line 5 oil spill near Ashland, Wis.

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
(Wisconsin DNR Logo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting with an investigation of soil suspected to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5 south of Ashland.

On Wednesday night, Enbridge reported to the DNR that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation. Enbridge told DNR staff they believe the contamination was from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release.

Enbridge excavated and stockpiled all suspect material. DNR staff have been on-site several times and have not observed any additional petroleum odors or soil staining. Enbridge will be required to submit documentation to the DNR of the actions taken to address the suspected contamination as well as documentation on the volume of soil that was excavated and where it was legally disposed.

Enbridge stated that they did not find an indication of a leak when the pipeline was shut down. They also stated that they slowly increased pressure to attempt to identify a leak and are now currently up to full pressure with no sign of a leak or alarm.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information online as it becomes available via the DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System (BRRTS)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

Latest News

The fair has been able to move plans around to ensure nothing is canceled and everything will...
Gogebic County Fair pushing ahead after setback
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
Authorities believe this subject was involved in a July 31, 2022 fire in Kalamazoo.
Lower Michigan man charged with arson of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood
Their guides are certified by the American Canoe Association and follow the leave no trace...
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours