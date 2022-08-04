Craig Lake State Park to require reservations in 2023

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping in Craig Lake State Park is going to look a little different next year.

Starting in the 2023 camping season, the park’s 22 designated backcountry campsites will be reservation-only. The park says this is a result of people “wildcat camping,” or camping in unauthorized zones of the park, which has a negative effect on natural resources in the park.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the decision will combat park resource degradation.

“Wildcat camping, or dispersed camping, which is unauthorized, is actually having a negative effect on park resources,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “It causes erosion and other things in areas where we don’t intend there to be camping sites.”

Reservations will be available six months in advance. Folks can start reserving sites in November.

