A couple of pleasant days

High pressure sits over the region today and tomorrow. This will keep us under clear skies and dry conditions. This weekend will be a bit wetter. A front moves in with scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Then, widespread rain is expected Saturday night through Sunday as the front stalls across the Northern Lower. Rainfall amounts could range from half an inch to an inch.

Today: Sunny and seasonal with light winds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and muggy

>Highs: Mid 80s west, upper 70s to low 80s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Widespread light rain, cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Monday: Morning showers east. Then, clouds decrease

>Highs: Upper 60s north to low 70s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

