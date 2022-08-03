World War II veteran shares memories while at AirPower History Tour

WWII Veteran Joe Enrietti
WWII Veteran Joe Enrietti(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The AirPower History Tour continues at Sawyer International Airport. On Wednesday, one World War II veteran got to relive his time in the Army Air Corps.

97-year-old Joe Enrietti is a Mohawk native. On Wednesday afternoon, he had a police escort down to KI Sawyer to see the World War II-era aircraft. Enrietti was a tail gunner in a B24 Liberator. He flew 14 missions over Europe during the height of the war.

“We were young, that’s what it took to be there and do the things we did, we defeated Germany and I got to go home on my 20th birthday, so I was still 20 years old and I was going to go on one of these, on the tail of that plane,” Enrietti said after his tour of the aircraft.

This is the first time the AirPower History Tour has stopped in the U.P. On Thursday, the planes fly to their next stop--downstate Alpena.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Police: Iron County man suspected of Green Bay homicide, Gaastra assault arrested in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation

Latest News

Michigan's Capitol at night
‘A fast three months’ ahead as Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer in November
The two thanked voters for coming out and supporting their campaigns in the primary.
109th District House candidates respond to primary results
He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Police: Iron County man suspected of Green Bay homicide, Gaastra assault arrested in Alabama
For over 10 years, Catch the Vision Day included a car show but now, it serves a variety of...
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day