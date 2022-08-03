World War II veteran shares memories while at AirPower History Tour

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The AirPower History Tour continues at Sawyer International Airport. On Wednesday, one World War II veteran got to relive his time in the Army Air Corps.

97-year-old Joe Enrietti is a Mohawk native. On Wednesday afternoon, he had a police escort down to KI Sawyer to see the World War II-era aircraft. Enrietti was a tail gunner in a B24 Liberator. He flew 14 missions over Europe during the height of the war.

“We were young, that’s what it took to be there and do the things we did, we defeated Germany and I got to go home on my 20th birthday, so I was still 20 years old and I was going to go on one of these, on the tail of that plane,” Enrietti said after his tour of the aircraft.

This is the first time the AirPower History Tour has stopped in the U.P. On Thursday, the planes fly to their next stop--downstate Alpena.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.