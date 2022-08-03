Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Tudor Dixon has won Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee. Click here for live election results.

The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate will advance to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. This is the first time in state history that two women will face off as major party nominees for governor.

Dixon is a breast cancer survivor and has a background working in the steel and automotive manufacturing industries.

Tudor said she later moved into the media, first founding her own news outlet, an hour-long program for middle and high school students. From there, she became the afternoon host for the television show “Real America’s Voice,” frequently speaking on national and state politics.

In a pre-primary interview with TV6, Dixon said she believes her background prepares her to unite the state.

“I really feel that my background with manufacturing and understanding business, being a mom of four girls, having a communications career, all of that together, we could come together as a state and really bring the state back,” said Dixon.

Dixon is pro-life, saying she believes the proposed abortion law on the November ballot is “horrendous” and “likely the most radical law we’d have in the nation.” She also called the proposed law “very vague,” encouraging voters to do their research.

Regarding access to mental health care in the Upper Peninsula, Dixon said state officials need to look at it seriously as a mental health crisis, citing concerns she has heard from Upper Michigan law enforcement.

Dixon thanked Marquette County voters Tuesday for their support.

Thank you for your support Marquette County! https://t.co/YLYVpYYN6f — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 2, 2022

Gov. Whitmer’s campaign communications director Maeve Coyle released the following statement as results came in:

“Tudor Dixon has made clear that she will drag Michigan backwards. Dixon’s plans to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother and throw nurses in jail, gut funding for public education, reverse progress rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and sow distrust in our democracy are dangerous for Michigan women and families. While Dixon has focused her campaign on attracting support from special interests and political insiders, Governor Whitmer has been working to earn support from Michiganders by doing what she has always done: working with anyone to get things done. She has continued to move Michigan forward and bring people together to cut costs for families, fix the damn roads, grow the state’s economy with good-paying jobs, and protect the right to choose.”

