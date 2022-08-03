Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse

There’s more than meats the eye at the Ishpeming smokehouse.
Glenn's Smokehouse on Upper Michigan Today.
Glenn's Smokehouse on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Wednesday, August 3.

Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products.

Glenn Andrews of Glenn's Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products.

Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what makes Andrews’ products so unique...

Upper Michigan Today samples products from Glenn's Smokehouse.

...and a look at his popular non-meat options.

Glenn's Smokehouse sells more than just meats.

Glenn’s Smokehouse is located in the Country Village, Ishpeming at 1040 Country Ln. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

