Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse
There’s more than meats the eye at the Ishpeming smokehouse.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy.
Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products.
Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what makes Andrews’ products so unique...
...and a look at his popular non-meat options.
Glenn’s Smokehouse is located in the Country Village, Ishpeming at 1040 Country Ln. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.