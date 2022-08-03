‘Tour Da Yoop Eh’ rolls along with a stop in Marquette

Riders after swimming in Lake Superior
Riders after swimming in Lake Superior
By Jerry Tudor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Tour Da Yoop Eh” continued its 10-day, 1,200-mile lakeside bike ride with a stop in Marquette and a dip in Lake Superior. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, riders started coming into McCarty’s Cove in Marquette. This stage saw riders completing the 700th mile of the journey.

As is tradition, the riders then took a brisk dip in the lake to cool off. While the race is something of a personal challenge for the riders, it is also a fundraiser for families in the U.P. who are battling childhood cancer.

“I’m a Yooper by heart because I grew up and graduated from Gladstone, moved away while in the military, then when I found out that it’s helping kids with childhood cancer and families in the U.P., I said this is where my heart is,” said Zack Smith, Tour Da Yoop Eh rider. “I wanted to help these families in my old backyard.”

The “Tour Da Yoop Eh” ride continues Thursday as they head toward Grand Marais. It all wraps up back where it started in Manistique August 7.

