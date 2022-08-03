Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

