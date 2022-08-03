Senate passes PACT Act to expand veteran health care

Vietnam vet views Veterans Memorial
Vietnam vet views Veterans Memorial(KPLC-TV)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Senate voted to expand veteran health care Tuesday.

The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act expands the Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The legislative package will ensure veterans exposed to toxic substances can access essential services through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Senator Gary Peters voted in favor of the PACT Act.

“There’s no question that the American people must and will stand behind veterans who have served with honor and distinction,” said Senator Peters. “This legislation will ensure that they get the help that they have earned.”

The PACT Act has been passed by the House and Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Police: Iron County man suspected of Green Bay homicide, Gaastra assault arrested in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation

Latest News

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Police: Iron County man suspected of Green Bay homicide, Gaastra assault arrested in Alabama
For over 10 years, Catch the Vision Day included a car show but now, it serves a variety of...
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day
Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all in attendance...
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
Seniors gather daily to spend time together, play games and enjoy a warm meal
Norway-Vulcan Senior Center’s millage renewal proposal passes during primaries
Marquette City Police & Parks and Recreation are reminding path users, including those riding...
Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety