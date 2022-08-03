Senate passes PACT Act to expand veteran health care

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Senate voted to expand veteran health care Tuesday.

The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act expands the Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The legislative package will ensure veterans exposed to toxic substances can access essential services through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Senator Gary Peters voted in favor of the PACT Act.

“There’s no question that the American people must and will stand behind veterans who have served with honor and distinction,” said Senator Peters. “This legislation will ensure that they get the help that they have earned.”

The PACT Act has been passed by the House and Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden.

