Scattered storms ahead of front

A frontal system is moving through the region with another batch of showers and storms early this morning. This clears by late morning. As the cold front sweeps through this afternoon a few thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon in the east. Once this system moves through winds will become breezy out of the northwest. High pressure will move in for tomorrow and Friday leading to a dry and sunny end of the week. This weekend rain chances return with another front.

Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, storms in the east this afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, humid, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid-70s south

Monday: Partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid-70s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

