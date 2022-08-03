The Ryan Report - July 31, 2022
This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with education consultant Brain Sarvello about preparing the UP’s youth
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan is joined by education consultant Brian Sarvello. The two discussed how we should be educating and preparing future generations
Sarvello has devoted his career to education and has served as a teacher and a coach in Upper Michigan. He speaks on bringing job seekers and providers together and education that happens outside the classrooms.
Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
