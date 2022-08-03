Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Police: Iron County man suspected of Green Bay homicide, Gaastra assault arrested in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation

Latest News

Two women will face off in November for the 109th State House District seat.
109th District House candidates respond to primary results
Riders after swimming in Lake Superior
‘Tour Da Yoop Eh’ rolls along with a stop in Marquette
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Construction workers started repairing support pieces on the ski jump at Copper Peak in the...
Copper Peak renovations begin with help from Great Lakes Sports Commission
State Republicans are looking forward to November’s election, as the GOP now has its nominee in...
‘A fast three months’ ahead as Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer in November