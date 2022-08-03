Rain recedes with cooler night and tomorrow

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
As some severe weather impacted counties like Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce conditions outside will begin to cool down in the next couple hours. Rain chances will remain low and temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s. Thursday and Friday are looking to be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures Thursday in the 70s across the region. Next chances for rain will be the weekend where a system from the northwest will bring in that rain in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; seasonal air and breezy

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny; warm and toasty

>Highs: Low to High 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds in the morning; rain and thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Sunday: Cloudy with more rain throughout the day

>Highs: High 60s near the coast; Mid to High 70s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy; cool and calm

>Highs: High 60s near the lake; 70s inland

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

