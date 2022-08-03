OSF St. Francis Hospital honors mission partners

Medallions of archangel Raphael were given to mission partners.
Medallions of archangel Raphael were given to mission partners.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital is honoring its mission partners who worked through the pandemic.

“We just wanted to take a step back and really acknowledge what everyone has done and really recognize and remember what has happened,” said Heather Sheski, manager of rehab services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

The hospital unveiled a bench design for the mission partners. It will be placed in the serenity garden.

Each mission partner will also get a medallion of archangel Raphael, which was blessed by the hospital Chaplin.

“If they like to wear it, or they have it in their pocket or whatever they like to do with it to remind them that the Lord in His special ways is always protecting them and seeking to heal them as well as their trying to heal,” said Father Robb Jurkovich, the hospital’s Chaplin.

The hospital also took a moment of silence to recognize all health care workers during the pandemic.

