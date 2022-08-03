Norway-Vulcan Senior Center’s millage renewal proposal passes during primaries

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Seniors can spend time together, enjoy a warm meal and play games at the Norway Vulcan Senior Center. The vote to renew its four-year millage rate passed during Tuesday’s election.

“This will help with our day-to-day functions. Our prices of everything have been going up,” said Joyce Oleksy, Norway-Vulcan Senior Center director.

The center will receive a total of about $87,000 annually from three municipalities, the city of Norway, Norway Township and Waucedah Township, over the next four years. This continued income will help fund a growing demand for the center’s meal program.

“Since the first of the year, we average 975 meals per month. It used to be 500 or 600. 700 would have been a good month,” Oleksy said.

Meals are served around noon Monday through Thursday and cost $5. Many members voted “yes” on the proposal, knowing how important the service is to them.

“Everybody knows the senior center. It is right downtown. It is right where everybody shops, there are churches, everything,” said Dennis Stanford, Former Norway-Vulcan Senior Center chairman.

The center provides time for crafts on Monday and Thursday, plus bingo twice a month. Three staff members anchor a busy kitchen.

“We do a starch, a vegetable and a protein. Depending on the menu it is not too bad, some days are a little more intensive than others,” said Brian Gutkowski, Norway-Vulcan Senior Center head chef.

Gutkowski said over the last year, take-out orders have become more popular. The kitchen just purchased a new convection oven. The center hopes the money from the renewed millage will help address other facility concerns.

“We are looking to purchase a new warming table for the kitchen, we look to update our ice machine and there is a possibility in the next couple of years we will need to replace our freezers,” Oleksy said.

Oleksy said the senior center gives community members companionship and someone to talk to. Many times, a group will sit and talk for hours.

