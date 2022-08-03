NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted a multiple department active shooting exercise Wednesday.

Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques.

Although the exercise is routine, Marquette Police Detective Lieutenant Christopher Aldrich said practicing multi-department communication is highly important.

“In one of these big incidents... we’re all going to be responding. And, we all need to have an understanding of what the capabilities are of another department,” said Aldrich.

The Marquette Police Department conducts a minimum of 2 active shooter exercises a year to ensure on-campus safety.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.