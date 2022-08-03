MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather

(WOWT)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets.

“Generally, even when temperatures feel mild and comfortable to people, vehicles can heat up quickly, putting pets at significant risk,” Wineland said. “If a car is left running with the air conditioning on, pets can still overheat if they are in direct sunlight and cannot move away to cool themselves. When pets are not going to be with you to a destination, the best place for them is at home.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, temperatures inside a hot car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit in 10 minutes and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes.

Excessive temperatures can lead to heat stroke or death in pets.

“While it may be tempting to bring pets along with us, keep them cool and safe by leaving them at home,” MDARD said.

