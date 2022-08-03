Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day

The community day focuses on connecting with neighbors
For over 10 years, Catch the Vision Day included a car show but now, it serves a variety of...
For over 10 years, Catch the Vision Day included a car show but now, it serves a variety of family oriented events.
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music, softball and food will be available for the community to enjoy during an all-day event at Lions Field this Saturday, Aug 4.

Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.

Marquette Township Manager Jon Kangas says the event brings township residents together in a family-fun environment.

“This really gives people a chance to come out and meet their neighbors and enjoy some good food,” said Kangas.

Catch the Vision Day” will start at 8 a.m. and will go until 10 p.m. at Lions Field.

