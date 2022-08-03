Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School to hold open house

Seventh-day Adventist Church
Seventh-day Adventist Church(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School is currently looking to increase student enrollment.

An open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 270 East US 41 in Negaunee. Guests will be shown classrooms and meet teachers. School staff said they are a Christian alternative to education.

“We do have a sliding scale for families, if they have more than one student then the monthly tuition goes down for them,” Bible Labs Coordinator Jane Iery said.

Iery said the school is accredited and offers a full curriculum of English, math, science, social studies, and more.

“We also do Bible studies. The children have a Bible study journal that they keep, and it’s very important that the students learn more about what the Bible has to say,” Iery said.

Marquette Seventh-Day Adventists school offers teaching from kindergarten to eighth grade.

