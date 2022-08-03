Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and Parks & Recreation are continuing to push for bike path safety, especially when it comes to electric bikes.

This summer, E-bikers are once again taking advantage of the Marquette bike paths. The city’s Director of Community Services, Jon Swenson, said he has seen an increase in riders over the past couple of years.

“They’re every day, they’re everywhere, and people are buying them constantly. New people are getting into the market on a daily basis, I’d say,” said Swenson.

Multiple people walk or ride on the path along Lakeshore Boulevard every day. Marquette City Police Department (MPD) Chief Ryan Grim said there is only one kind of E-bike accepted on the path.

“Class 1 E-bikes are the only bikes that are allowed on our bike path,” Grim said. “If you have a Class 2 or 3, you can operate on the roadway but not on the bike path.”

In June, MPD introduced their new patrol E-bikes to make sure riders and other users are careful and responsible. Both Grim and Swenson are doing what they can to spread the message about remaining cautious.

“From our perspective, it’s really about getting the information out to the public, making sure the public’s aware of this, and making sure that they’re doing some things that could be helpful to the situation,” Swenson said.

Swenson also said riders listening to music should have the volume lowered to hear others giving warnings.

As for the season, Grim said path users should be on high alert.

“It gets pretty congested, especially as we get the tourists coming into town. We just ask people to ride safely at a prudent speed and wear a helmet,” said Grim.

MPD will have patrols out to ensure E-bikers and others are using the paths safely and properly. For more on how to stay safe on the paths, visit marquettemi.gov or the Marquette City Police Facebook page.

