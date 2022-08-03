Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is continuing its free Tuesday afternoon program series with a look at Anishinaabe life and culture.

Dan Truckey, Director of the U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center, was Tuesday’s presenter. Truckey shared the ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit, which will be touring the U.P. this fall. The exhibit looks at decolonizing in the context of modern Anishinaabe life.

“I think what’s important about the exhibit and the project in general is, We tend to think of the Native American people of this region in the past tense, rather than the fact that they’re still here and still a vibrant part of our community,” said Truckey.

The Tuesday afternoons series continues for the Iron Industry Museum through the summer.

