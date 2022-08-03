Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director

Great Lakes Sports Commission selects new board chair
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director.

GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to catalyze the many opportunities in the Great Lakes Region.

Supported by the Board of Directors, the successful candidate will passionately promote the mission and goals of GLSC with an operating budget of roughly $1 million in the region. The GLSC’s Executive Director will collaborate with sports teams, colleges, businesses, government, and community partners to build economic momentum in the 36-county northern Michigan region.

Candidates should contact Winner Partners for future information and consideration.

