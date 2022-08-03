Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’

A baking soda and vinegar volcano erupts.
A baking soda and vinegar volcano erupts.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday.

The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.

Organizers say it was a fun way to get kids interested in science.

“It’s definitely fun. They can learn while they’re having a good time,” said Leslie Makela, Forsyth Public Library director. “I’m actually going to be learning with them because I haven’t done any of these experiments, I’m just the assistant. [The goal is] just to help them learn that science is fun. Learning is fun. It doesn’t always have to be boring or hard.”

The event was scheduled for last Wednesday but was postponed due to rain.

