Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3.

The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.

The second location is in Gogebic County and will be at Union Station at 352 Ayer Street in Ironwood. That will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is also a drive through event.

