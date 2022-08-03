‘A fast three months’ ahead as Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer in November

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans are looking forward to November’s election, as the GOP now has its nominee in the race for governor.

Tudor Dixon will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. She won the primary by a 19-percentage point margin over the second-place candidate.

“It is going to be a fantastic three months, a fast three months. When I look around this room and I see all of these smiling faces, I know there is no better team of people to do this,” Dixon said at a GOP lunch Wednesday in Lansing.

Meantime, Republican Ryan Kelley announced Wednesday morning he’s not conceding. He wants a recount.

“Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity,” Kelley said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Kelley had 15 percent of the votes, while Dixon took 41 percent.

Dixon received backing from Donald Trump late last week. The conservative commentator believes her background in manufacturing and being a mom to four girls will help her as governor.

“We will remember when Gretchen Whitmer came out and said that she supports the spirit of defunding the police and our crime rate skyrocketed,” Dixon said.

Gov. Whitmer and her multimillion-dollar campaign fund are ready.

“While Dixon has focused her campaign on attracting support from special interests and political insiders, Governor Whitmer has been working to earn support from Michiganders by doing what she has always done: working with anyone to get things done,” Whitmer’s campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

With Dixon and Whitmer on the November ballot, this will be the first time in Michigan history that two women will face off as the major party nominees for governor.

