Missing 19-year-old man with autism found safe in Delta County

Iasius Kumara was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Iasius Kumara was reported missing Wednesday morning.(Delta County Sheriff)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Kumara has been located and is safe at home with family.

Last published: Aug 3, 2022 2:11:38 PM

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man with autism.

Iasius Elijah Kumara was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen at his residence on Trombley Road in Mapleridge Township east of M-35 at 10:30 a.m. Kumara is 5′ 10″, 150 lbs. and he was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans with a 6-foot rope around his waist with a ball on the end.

Police say they do not know what direction he was heading. The Sheriff’s office, MSP, search and rescue, along with many volunteers are on the scene.

If anyone has any information on Kumara’s location, police ask them to contact Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.

*Update 8-3-22 at 2:20pm* Iasius has been located and is safe at home with family. *Missing Person* -Iasius Elijah...

Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office, MI on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

