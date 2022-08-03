Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation

One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLOUEZ TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash on Mohawk-Gay Road just east of Copper City-Gay Road.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was the Allouez Township Medical First Responders, Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and the Keweenaw County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

