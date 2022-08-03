CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce.

The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since the committee’s conception almost 9 years ago, the number of students taking CTE classes has skyrocketed from 37% to 52%.

Wednesday’s meeting was primarily to encourage organizations to collaborate on projects and programs.

“This is a good thing because it brings all different stakeholders together,” said Erich Ziegler, Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) director of CTE. “It’s people from education, but it’s also people from the community and people from business.”

Representatives from almost 30 U.P. organizations were in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

