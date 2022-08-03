CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate

Marquette and Alger Counties CTE Committee meets
Marquette and Alger Counties CTE Committee meets(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce.

The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since the committee’s conception almost 9 years ago, the number of students taking CTE classes has skyrocketed from 37% to 52%.

Wednesday’s meeting was primarily to encourage organizations to collaborate on projects and programs.

“This is a good thing because it brings all different stakeholders together,” said Erich Ziegler, Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) director of CTE. “It’s people from education, but it’s also people from the community and people from business.”

Representatives from almost 30 U.P. organizations were in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Iron County man wanted in Green Bay homicide investigation
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation

Latest News

He is described as 5'11," 200 pounds from Iron County, Michigan.
Iron County man wanted in Green Bay homicide investigation
Iasius Kumara was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Missing 19-year-old man with autism found safe in Delta County
From Left to Right: Nowicki, Simpkin, Rickerd.
UPDATE: 2 of 3 men charged with child trafficking felonies in Sault Ste. Marie await jury trials
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather