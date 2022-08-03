Copper Peak renovations begin with help from Great Lakes Sports Commission

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction workers started repairing support pieces on the ski jump at Copper Peak in the beginning of July.

The Great Lakes Sports Commission awarded Copper Peak a $140,820 grant last November. The resort received the money last month and started construction immediately.

“We were very happy to get the grant. It was something we wanted to do for some time,” Copper Peak Board of Directors President Brian Goldowski said. “When the grant came through, we didn’t waste any time. We are working on some of the improvements right now today. I was very glad that the timing worked out for us, and we are moving ahead and making decent improvements.”

The project includes repairing the scaffold tower, upgrading the chair lifts to hold bikes and improving general structural integrity.

These improvements are just a fraction of its plans. The ski resort is also receiving $20 million from the state of Michigan to upgrade the facility to hold international events.

“It brings back a sense of pride. We are hoping to become a hub for international events,” Goldowski said. “Bringing in that international flavor to the community is really going to be important here for our local residents to be a part of.”

According to Goldowski, Copper Peak Ski Resort currently attracts 10,000 to 12,000 visitors a year.

He says it generates at least $1.2 million in revenue for adventure sports and tourism in the area.

“Knowing the kind of economic impact that Copper Peak has on the community, they came and we were just delighted to provide some financial support for those kinds of efforts,” Great Lakes Support Commission Board Chair Fritz Erickson said.

Goldowski says the engineering plans for the state-funded improvements are in their final phase.

Copper Peak is hoping to hold its first event in the fall of 2024 following the completion of the new facilities.

