Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique gives digital illustrator first physical venue to sell work

Amelia Pruiett poses next to her artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Amelia Pruiett poses next to her artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Digital mediums are the future of art for some. Tools like Procreate help one Marquette artist design illustrations in more detail.

Amelia Pruiett shows the process of her digital designs.

Amelia Pruiett shows how her art is made.

You can find Pruiett online or in-shop at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique. The Marquette artist vendors’ shop gave Pruiett her first venue for face-to-face selling.

Check out Pruiett’s work on store shelves here.

Amelia Pruiett shows off her new art series.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street, Marquette.

