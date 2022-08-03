16 Years with Backpack Support our Students

Local students receive supplies from Backpack S.O.S.
School supplies will be offered to local students through Silver Creek Church.
School supplies will be offered to local students through Silver Creek Church.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What initially started as a block party is now a community’s effort to support local students.

Students will be able to visit Silver Creek Church and receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, and a clothing voucher to Silver Creek Thrift.

Pastor Kevin Taylor says Backpack S.O.S. is a way to bring the community together to help students.

Students and families will be able to receive supplies on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Supplies will be limited.

