16 Years with Backpack Support our Students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What initially started as a block party is now a community’s effort to support local students.

Students will be able to visit Silver Creek Church and receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, and a clothing voucher to Silver Creek Thrift.

Pastor Kevin Taylor says Backpack S.O.S. is a way to bring the community together to help students.

Students and families will be able to receive supplies on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Supplies will be limited.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.