16 Years with Backpack Support our Students
Local students receive supplies from Backpack S.O.S.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What initially started as a block party is now a community’s effort to support local students.
Students will be able to visit Silver Creek Church and receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, and a clothing voucher to Silver Creek Thrift.
Students and families will be able to receive supplies on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Supplies will be limited.
