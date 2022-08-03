109th District House candidates respond to primary results

Mich. (WLUC) - Two women will face off in November for the 109th State House District seat.

With 53% of the vote on the Republican primary side, melody Wagner defeated Ron Gray.

With 55% of the vote, Democrat Jenn Hill won her primary against Joe Boogren.

Hill says she is happy with the win.

“I’m really grateful for the Democratic voters in all four counties,” Hill said. “I won in all four counties and I am really honored to have their support.”

Hill says her strategy of knocking on doors and getting to know voters led her to victory in the primary and she is now looking forward to the midterm.

“This election coming up in November is going to be very important and I want folks to know I strongly support reproductive rights,” Hill said. “I strongly support our democracy being a free and fair election, and I’m going to be working towards issues to make sure we can keep more money in our pockets.”

Hill’s primary opponent Joe Boogren says Hill has his full endorsement, and he will work hard to get her elected in November.

On the other side of the aisle, Wagner says she is happy that voters put their trust in her once again.

“The relief of winning and not letting the voters down is overwhelming,” Wagner said. “I’m just grateful for all of the voters that came out and the numbers that came out and voted.”

Wagner says her strategy included going to worksites and sitting down with voters.

She urges all with conservative views to work together and rally around her campaign.

“We need to come together,” Wagner said. “We have got Republicans divided, we have got conservatives over here, constitutionalists, U.P. patriots, tea party, they are the same thread and have the same belief system. Most of them are all going to agree on nine out of 10 things. We’ve all got to come together, and we can turn this seat and we can win it.”

TV6 reached out to Ron Gray’s campaign and has not heard back.

