Tickets for Detroit Red Wings Alumni Game to go on sale Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Red Wings Alumni team will be in Marquette next month, and people can buy tickets as soon as this week.

On Saturday, Sep. 17, the team will be facing off against Yoopers United at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center to raise money for United Way of Marquette County.

This event kicks off the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign. The funds raised will go to 28 different partnering organizations, including Room at the Inn, Women’s Center and Janzen House.

United Way is looking forward to having former players from the historic NHL team in the area.

“A lot of the hockey fans grew up watching these players, and now they’ll come here to play against them,” said Executive Director Andrew Rickauer. “A lot of the players on the local team are high school hockey players that went on to play at Northern or elsewhere.”

Tickets are $20.00 and will go on sale starting this Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit the Berry Events Center ticket office from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to nmu.universitytickets.com.

To make a donation towards United Way’s annual campaign, visit uwmqt.org.

