Tickets for Detroit Red Wings Alumni Game to go on sale Thursday

The team will take on Yoopers United in September at NMU’s Berry Events Center
United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with Detroit Red...
United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with Detroit Red Wings Alumni taking on Yoopers United on September 17(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Red Wings Alumni team will be in Marquette next month, and people can buy tickets as soon as this week.

On Saturday, Sep. 17, the team will be facing off against Yoopers United at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center to raise money for United Way of Marquette County.

This event kicks off the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign. The funds raised will go to 28 different partnering organizations, including Room at the Inn, Women’s Center and Janzen House.

United Way is looking forward to having former players from the historic NHL team in the area.

“A lot of the hockey fans grew up watching these players, and now they’ll come here to play against them,” said Executive Director Andrew Rickauer. “A lot of the players on the local team are high school hockey players that went on to play at Northern or elsewhere.”

Tickets are $20.00 and will go on sale starting this Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit the Berry Events Center ticket office from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to nmu.universitytickets.com.

To make a donation towards United Way’s annual campaign, visit uwmqt.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in UP
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child...
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County cold case extradited back to Michigan

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Dozens of people glanced at World War II aircraft and had the option to take ride flights on a...
AirPower History Tour makes first-ever appearance in UP
Saildrone USV "SD 1047" sailing in the Pacific Ocean.
Drones set sail on Lake Superior to study fish populations
Jim Kreps
59-year-old Chicago man bikes around all 5 Great Lakes